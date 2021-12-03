Sumter Civic Center opens as vaccine location

Prisma Health Tuomey is changing its vaccine location to the much larger Sumter Civic Center.

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health in Sumter is changing it's vaccine location from Tuomey Hospital to the Sumter Civic Center.

Starting Monday, Prisma will be utilizing the Sumter Civic Center to expand their community vaccine outreach.

Friday, they vaccinated six patients in an effort to run through the process and make sure they were prepared to open their doors.

“So today we had our dress rehearsal," says Rita Halverson with Prisma, "We are officially opening up at the Sumter Civic Center starting Monday, March 15. With our dress rehearsal we went ahead and brought in 6 patients and we went through the process itself.”

Richard Robinson Jr. was able to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the newest Prisma vaccination site.

“I’ve been waiting to get the shot for a while now. Six or 7 months, and I’m glad they finally got here to do it for us… and I just want the shot!”

The process of checking in, getting the vaccine and waiting for observation was tested so when this site opens, things go smoothly.

“It went very well," Halverson said, "I feel so much comfortable now knowing that we’re in a larger site and it’s going to make it more comfortable for our patients and the process as well.”

Prisma believes they can vaccinate 500 people a day at this site, depending on their supply.

This man told me that as soon as he’s fully vaccinated, he’s going to sunny Florida! ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/l48yPYmctr — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) March 12, 2021

“It’s very easy," another patient Belinda Scott told News19, "The people that are working here are awesome, they’ll talk you through it, they’re talking to you if you have any questions and before you know it it’s done.”

Starting Monday, March 15, all appointments at Tuomey will be transferred to the Sumter Civic Center.