Sumter Civic Center to become new Prisma Health vaccination site

SUMTER, S.C. — A new large-scale vaccination site is coming to the City of Sumter.
According to Prisma Health, on Monday, March 15, they plan to relocate from their smaller site at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital to the Sumter Civic Center, nearly doubling the amount of vaccine they can offer daily.
Once open, those interested will park at the Civic Center and walk into the building to be vaccinated.
“We will have approximately 500 patients per day that will be available to receive vaccines and there will be a pretty smooth flow of folks entering that facility, receiving their vaccines and also able to schedule follow-up appointments while present, as well,” Ty Collier Operations Section Chief for Incident Command at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital said. “We encourage everyone to have a scheduled visit as that’s the most efficient way for us to manage those appointments and manage the number of patients there, but we’re really excited about that opportunity and very confident that we will continue to successfully vaccinate more folks in our community.”
The hospital is expected to release more details Friday afternoon.