Sumter retirement home receives COVID-19 vaccines

Covenant Place in Sumter expects to hold two more clinics. The second vaccine clinic is anticipated to happen in mid-January.

SUMTER, S.C. — Covenant Place in Sumter held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday. In all, they expect to administer more than 200 vaccines to their residents and staff members.

"I wanted the vaccine because I didn't want to run the risk of getting COVID again," said Covenant Place resident Betty Lewis.

Long-term care facility residents and health care personnel are among those receiving this first round the COVID-19 vaccine. The residents living in the apartments will be in the second group.

Betty Lewis is one of the many covenant place residents eager to get vaccinated. Lewis says she is getting the vaccine because she just got over the virus. She's also urging folks to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the public.

"I hope they will decide to take it!" Lewis said. "Look at all the people who get this virus, who are losing their lives."

Executive director Risley Linder said there is major interest from staff members and residents wanting the vaccine.

"It is a delicate thing," Linder said. "We are not making it mandatory for residents or staff members. I think it's important for people to have a choice. It's their body and life, but it's also a lot of people involved with healthcare."

Ella Prince is the dining room coordinator. She says she got it because she wants to protect herself and the people around her.

"My husband and I discussed it," Prince said. "I asked him if he was going to take it, and he said,' yeah'. I told him I was going to take it as well because both of us are in the age percentile where we could get it, and it could make us really sick."