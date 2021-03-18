Sumter School District hosts first vaccination clinic for educators

Sumter teachers now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine were able to get the shot during the district's first clinic at the Civic Center.

SUMTER, S.C. — After months of waiting, the day had finally come.

Sumter educators now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine were able to get vaccinated during the district's first clinic at the Sumter County Civic Center.

"I was definitely putting it off to come up here ‘cause I was very nervous," Alyssa Gibbs, a Pre-K teacher at Kingsbury Elementary, said.

Before the clinic, she was in the 'wait and see' phase, unsure if she'd get the shots.

"I was nervous because everyone reacts differently… you can’t help but wonder if you’re the one," she said, "but then I came....I didn't even feel it."

According to the district, roughly 1200 teachers were interested in getting the shots.

Wednesday's clinic, through Prisma Health, was for elementary, transportation and food service members.

Abigail Lesene, a fifth-grade social studies and English language arts at High Hills Elementary said she too was nervous at first.

“I decided pretty much this morning that I was going to go get it and it was super easy," Lesene said.

With just weeks to go until the district transitions to five-day learning, both women said they're thankful for the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"That's why I'm here," Gibbs said. "For me, it's the children, my parents and the fact that I'm going to be an aunt."