Sumter schools one week away from vaccine clinic for teachers, staff

SUMTER, S.C. — After a challenging year, a path to normalcy is now clearer than ever for Sumter School District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox.

The school district is one week away from it's first vaccination clinic with Prisma Health, after a question and answer session with teachers and hospital leaders.

"Our first day… will begin on the 17th," Martin-Knox said, "and so we have scheduled days on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s for our staff to go and to get the vaccine should they desire.”

Elementary school staff, transportation and food service members will be the first to get the shots on Wednesday, March 17 and Saturday, March 20.

Then, on March 24 and March 27, secondary staff, maintenance and district office personnel can receive the shots.

"Our elementary school students do return on March 22nd for four-day, face-to-face week, and we will continue to phase our children in from that point thereafter, but we want to make sure that our staff is safe," Martin-Knox said.

As for a full return, she said, "at this point, we’re not prepared for five days because we need to do so safely.”