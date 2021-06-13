DHEC kicks off 'Vaccine Action Week'

All week long DHEC and partners are focused on providing information and shots of the COVID vaccine to South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of DHEC's new campaign to get more South Carolinians vaccinated.

The state's health agency is calling the effort Vaccine Action Week, and aims to get more people to go ahead and get the COVID-19 shot.

Currently, South Carolina trails the national average in the percentage of people who've gotten the shot. Nationally, 62% of people age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose, with 51.3% having been fully vaccinated. But in South Carolina, those numbers dip to 46% and 39%, respectively.

The Biden Administration has set a goal of having 70 percent of adults with at least one shot by July 4, but experts say the White House will likely fall short of that mark.

Here's a look at what DHEC is going for Vaccine Action Week.