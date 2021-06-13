DHEC kicks off 'Vaccine Action Week'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of DHEC's new campaign to get more South Carolinians vaccinated.
The state's health agency is calling the effort Vaccine Action Week, and aims to get more people to go ahead and get the COVID-19 shot.
Currently, South Carolina trails the national average in the percentage of people who've gotten the shot. Nationally, 62% of people age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose, with 51.3% having been fully vaccinated. But in South Carolina, those numbers dip to 46% and 39%, respectively.
The Biden Administration has set a goal of having 70 percent of adults with at least one shot by July 4, but experts say the White House will likely fall short of that mark.
Here's a look at what DHEC is going for Vaccine Action Week.
- Sunday: DHEC has reached out to churches, houses of worship, and faith-based groups across the state to encourage them to ring their bells, host moments of silence or reflection, and exercise other methods of respect to honor the more than 9,700 South Carolinians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Those who worship on a day other than Sunday are asked to remember the lives we’ve lost as they practice their faith this week.
- Monday, June 14: 30 DHEC Public Health Departments or other DHEC-operated clinics around the state are offering vaccinations with no appointments or insurance required. The clinic locations and hours are available here. All of these DHEC clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine.
- Tuesday, June 15: Retail pharmacies across the state will offer free walk-in vaccinations with no appointments or insurance needed. Participating pharmacies include all Ingles, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Public, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Costco pharmacies. Find the location of one of these retail pharmacies near you at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.
- Wednesday, June 16: Participating hospital systems around the state will offer free walk-in vaccinations with no appointments or insurance needed. Click here for more information.
- Thursday, June 17: Participating Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) around the state will offer free walk-in vaccinations with no appointments or insurance needed. Clinic locations and hours are available here.
- Friday, June 18: Participating rural health clinics around the state will offer free walk-in vaccinations with no appointments or insurance needed. Clinic locations and hours are available here.
- Saturday, June 19: DHEC and partners will be encouraging young adults to educate themselves about the importance of receiving their vaccines and will be promoting the vaccine events occurring at participating breweries around the state as part of the new “The Shot with a Chaser” campaign, a partnership with the S.C. Brewers Guild.