Teens ages 16 and 17 don't need parents consent to get vaccinated in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina teens who are aged 16 of 17 years old do not need parental consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials clarified Wednesday.

Senior Deputy of Public Health Nick Davidson addressed the issued during an update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“They do not need to be accompanied to their appointment, to their clinic event, by their parent or guardian," Davidson said. "It’s already established in South Carolina's Code of Laws that -- although we still encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to talk to their parents, talk to their family members, their guardians about their decision for vaccination -- but no it’s not a requirement for them to have parental consent."

The law is located in Title 63 in the section titled 'Minor's Consent to Health Services and reads:

Any minor who has reached the age of sixteen years may consent to any health services from a person authorized by law to render the particular health service for himself and the consent of no other person shall be necessary unless such involves an operation which shall be performed only if such is essential to the health or life of such child in the opinion of the performing physician and a consultant physician if one is available.

All South Carolinians aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can begin scheduling their appointments.



Currently, if a 16 or 17-year-old wanted to get a COVID vaccine, the only one available to them is the one produced by Pfizer. The other vaccines, made by Modern and Johnson & Johnson, are only authorized for people 18 and older.

Meanwhile, Davidson also says that the around 2 million shots have been given out in the state, a significant event for South Carolina, “It’s a milestone that we’ve been able to achieve actually much sooner than we initially thought we would. Because as of today, all South Carolinians 16 and older can get a vaccine against covid19. This truly is a monumental feat. It speaks to what so many people in our state have been working to do- across the nation frankly, to be able to quickly develop, implement and then roll out an unprecedented vaccination program for our lifetimes at least and that program from the very start has been focused on saving lives. And that’s exactly what we’ve all done together is save lives.”

Davidson says the number one message now is "don't wait, vaccinate."