Orangeburg residents react to FDA's authorization of teens getting Pfizer vaccine

Teenagers 12 to 15 year-old are able to get the Pfizer vaccine

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine to be available for teenagers ages 12 through 15.

"I think it would be a good thing for young children to get the vaccine," said Branchville resident Valerie Bruce. "As long as if it doesn't do any harm to them, and it gets them back to school."

"I feel it's up to the parent's decision whether they should get vaccinated or not," said Orangeburg resident Corovosier Mayrant.

"I feel it's important for the kids to be vaccinated," expressed Orangeburg resident Dana Williams.

A few Orangeburg County residents agree that the decision could allow eager youngsters to return to normalcy and make teachers feel comfortable returning to the classrooms.

"It's essential for that because they want to go back to school," explained Williams. "If you're not in school, it's a problem, especially with the virus still going on. It's more important they get the shot so they can go back to school and get the education they need."

"The vaccine is still kind of new, and it's still in the testing stages," said Mayrant. "My thought process is, some teachers feel comfortable of being vaccinated, and others around them being vaccinated, then I think they should come back to the classrooms.

The CDC is expected to have a meeting on Wednesday to give the green light for that age group to get the shot, giving parents a big decision to make.

"They should really look at the options and decide how comfortable they feel about getting vaccinated," expressed Mayrant. "Again, it's still new, so it depends how they feel about the vaccine."