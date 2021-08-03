Phase 1B covers more frontline and essential workers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 2.7 million South Carolinians will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B which begins on Monday.

Anyone 55 and older, people with high risk medical conditions and disabilities, those going to work in-person and anyone whose job puts them in close contact with others are eligible to get the Covid vaccine.

Frontline and essential workers in the Midlands say they're ready to get the life-saving vaccine

Like many small businesses in 2020, Divine Hair Kids in Columbia was forced to close.

"We had to start over again. We were scared to come back because we weren't sure what was going to happen when we came back," said owner, LaTarsha Kemp, "it was hard. It was really hard."

.As Kemp began to welcome customers back, safety protocols were put in place. This included mask wearing and installing sanitizing stations in the salon.

For employees in this profession, it's difficult to practice social distancing while trying to minimize contact with others.

"[We see] 40, 45 people on a daily basis," said Kemp, who plans to get the vaccine as soon as she can get an appointment.

"I think the sooner the better," said Kemp. "Everybody's not gonna get it. It's still COVID, so I'm still gonna do the same safety things we've been doing."

Shayla Riley, a New Home Salesperson for Coldwell Banker, lives in the Midlands and says she plans to get the vaccine.

Last year, Riley shifted to more digital and video tours and says this was especially helpful to house hunters over the age of 65.

But when it comes to real estate, she says, most clients prefer their tours in-person.

"It was definitely nerve wracking in the beginning," said Riley. "You're going into several houses at one time while trying to navigate through other showings without bumping into too many people...I would say the virtual tours really helped."

Riley says more people are moving to Columbia during the pandemic, escaping larger cities because of COVID.

"I'm showing more houses than I did prior to COVID, for sure," she said. "I don't think any realtor was prepared for the amount of traffic we received."

If the housing boom continues, she says she plans to keep selling while fully vaccinated.