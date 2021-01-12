Three lawsuits filed by South Carolina AG over vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is now part of three lawsuits aimed at blocking the mandate for federal contract workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The state filed a lawsuit against the OSHA mandate that requires businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated.
South Carolina joined 13 other states in a lawsuit against the mandate requiring healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday a federal judge put a halt to the healthcare mandate. The judge in Louisiana sided with the attorney general and issued a nation wide injunction blocking the vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers across the country.