Three lawsuits filed by South Carolina AG over vaccine mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson held a press conference to discuss the lawsuits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is now part of three lawsuits aimed at blocking the mandate for federal contract workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state filed a lawsuit against the OSHA mandate that requires businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated.

South Carolina joined 13 other states in a lawsuit against the mandate requiring healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated.