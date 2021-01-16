Prisma Health sets up vaccination site near Williams-Brice Stadium

The large-scale appointment-only vaccination site will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health, the state's largest health care system, will be starting drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday the 18th of January.

"We expect to administer as many as 10,000 shots everyday by the end of next week," said Dr. Saccocio with Prisma Health.

Thousands have signed up, Dr. Saria Saccocio from Prisma Health says. "We have received pre-scheduled information from 78,708 individuals by 2 p.m. today." All of them awaiting their dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Saccocio says, "We are moving as fast as we can to get as many people vaccinated."

The drive through vaccination site on National Guard Road begins at 8 a.m. and runs till 5 p.m. in the evening. It runs from Monday till Saturday. **It is by appointment only.**

The other site is in Greenville, South Carolina.

Prisma Health is setting up dedicated high-volume community vaccine centers in Greenville and Columbia starting as soon as next week. With these additional sites in place, we expect to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day.



Read more here: https://t.co/eVDzyycxfg — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) January 14, 2021

All patients have to do, is drive-up, roll down their window and roll up their sleeves.

"We know that getting vaccinated is safer than getting the virus."

After your injection you'll be asked to park to the side, as nurses are required to watch individuals for at least 15 minutes after their injection to ensure they don't have any allergic reactions.

Dr. Saccocio says, "As of January 14th more than 27,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Prisma Health."