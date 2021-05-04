COVID-19 vaccination walk-up sites in the Midlands through April 10

Lexington Medical to operate two sites in West Columbia; Regional Medical Center has sites in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hospital systems in the Midlands are setting up walk-up sites for people wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. All individuals ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

Lexington Medical Center will operate walk-up vaccination sites at two locations 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. through Friday, April 9:

inside the hospital auditorium, 2728 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Brookland Baptist Church at 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at all locations. Individuals under the age of 18 can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Parental consent is not required.

Lexington Medical will also host an appointment-only vaccination site 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School, 600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, on April 10. To register for an appointment, visit LexMed.com/BatesburgVax. The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic. Participants will receive an appointment to return on Saturday, May 1 for the second dose.

Individuals with questions about the walk-up sites or the appointment-only site can call Lexington Medical Center at (803) 739-3363 Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist them.

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties (RMC) in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Orangeburg County School District, will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:

Calhoun County High School, 150 Saints Avenue, St. Matthews, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. First and second vaccine doses will be administered. For those eligible individuals who previously received their 1st dose of Moderna vaccine , please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, April 9th. First and second vaccine doses will be administered. For those eligible individuals who previously received their 1st dose of Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

No registration is required. Due to limited supply of vaccines available, 1st dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For first dose vaccinations through RMC:

Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.

Allow time during vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.

After receiving dose injection of the Vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.