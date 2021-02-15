x
Vaccinations at Gamecock Park for Monday moved

Prisma Health Hospital's website says it's due to bad weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of bad weather, one of Prisma Health's vaccination sites will be closed on Monday February 15, 2021.

Gamecock Park will be closed on Monday according to the hospital's website it's due to bad weather conditions. 

The site says all appointments scheduled at Gamecock Park for Monday will be moved to the Prisma Baptist Hospital site.   The Prisma Baptist Hosptial will only be open for those rescheduling from Gamecock Park. 

That site is located at 1501 Sumter Street in Columbia.  

