Vaccine access increasing for Lee County residents; still, there's work to do, county says

Five vaccination sites are now in Lee County.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — In Lee County, more people are getting the vaccine.

Two weeks ago, when News19 visited, just under 350 people had received it from locations within the county.

Now, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), more than 860 people have.

CareSouth Carolina's Bishopville site was one of the first locations to offer the shots. They've now extended their hours, operating throughout the week rather than once weekly.

"On Monday, we usually have a super-vaccine clinic in which we try to get as many as 200 plus," Clinic Administrator George General said. "… other days we'll have appointments of up to 50 or more.”

New locations to get the shots have also opened in the county. According to DHEC, there are currently five sites.

Still, there's work to be done.

Alan Watkins, the county administrator, says access to information and transportation can be a challenge.

Also, "we have a lot of people who the website is difficult for them to manipulate," he said.

They're working with DHEC to expand access, closer to home.

"We’ve made it very clear, we’re willing to utilize any of our parks and gyms, facilities like that where we have good parking and good accessibility," Watkins said.

He added that they've also started reaching out to local churches to try to get information out more easily.