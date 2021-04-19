SC State, Claflin University, and MUSC collaborate on vaccine clinic

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State and Claflin University are collaborating with MUSC to offer 1,100 free first dose Pfizer vaccines on Tuesday.
"The primary community we're in are people who are in the walking distance who have not been vaccinated yet," explained Claflin's Senior Staff Nurse, Helaine Hayes.
The vaccination clinic will be held at the gym on SC State's campus from 9 am until 5 pm. Although it's being held on campus, school officials say it's available to everyone.
"The demographics in the area of Goff Avenue, 21 Bypass, and the intercity of Orangeburg have been less than those in the county," said Hayes.
"There is a requirement that must be met," expressed SC State's VP of Student Affairs, Dr. Tamara Jefferies-Jackson. "Everyone who participates must register."
To be allowed on SC State's campus to get a shot:
- You must schedule an appointment online. There is no registration on the site.
- Bring a photo I.D. and insurance card. These items are not required to get a vaccine.
- Call (843) 876-7227 from 7 am until 7 pm if you don't have internet access and need assistance.
MUSC spokesperson says this is not an ongoing effort, but MUSC is ready to help in any community when called upon.
South Carolina State's Vice President of Student Affairs believes Tuesday's vaccination clinic we help lead the charge in bringing students back on both campuses.
"I think it would make students as well as for parents feel a lot more comfortable knowing that the vaccine was offered," said Dr. Jefferies-Jackson.