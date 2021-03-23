Orangeburg City Gym popular as a designated COVID-19 vaccination site

Orangeburg city leaders discussed using the gym for vaccines last December.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg City Gym become a walk-in vaccination site for residents this month.

Plans to use the gym were discussed by city leaders in December.

Residents say the spot has become very popular.

"As the numbers went up, I thought to myself that it's time to do it," said Santee Resident Adrena Void.

The site is open on Tuesdays, and residents are hoping that more people come out and get vaccinated.

"Not everyone is truthful about having the virus, so that was a reason," said Void. "Also, I'm around people every day, and I wanted to go ahead and get it to protect myself and my son."

Goodwin got her first shot at the city gym Tuesday. She says got her vaccine because her grandmother died from the virus in January.

"I went in there earlier, and more young people were getting it than older people," explained Orangeburg Resident Chucquella Goodwin.