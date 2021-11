Vaccine clinic at Williams-Brice Stadium joins other sites making shots more accessible

As fans rallied for Gamecock football, outside of Williams-Brice Stadium a handful of DHEC workers offered shots at a tailgate nearby.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While more than 63% of South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose, just under half have completed their vaccination series to become fully vaccinated.

In an effort to boost those numbers, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has been working to meet people where they are with the shots, including at Saturday's University of South Carolina football game.

Karl Reinecke works at the football games and decided to get vaccinated.

"I had some time and I thought why not go ahead and get it…. I'm working around people all the time so, I didn't want to be in the hospital with it," Reinecke said. "It's a little cold for rolling up your sleeves, but it's not bad. Very Convenient."

The clinic was placed right in the center of a tailgate with the hopes that others would find it convenient too.

"As long as they're not pushing it on anybody," Jasmine Sams, a tailgater, said. "I think it's your choice."

According to DHEC data, the majority of vaccinated South Carolinians are above the age of 55.

The game was an opportunity to boost vaccinations among younger people.

Other clinics are planned elsewhere around the state. A few of the locations for this week are listed below.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics



Vaccinations through DHEC are free. Walk-ins are welcome or those interested can make an appointment for a DHEC clinic online or call 866-365-8110.