'Getting a vaccine in South Carolina should be easy': DHEC preps for Phase 1b

DHEC says the demand for vaccine appointments has slowed down in some areas of the state, making them ready to open up the shot to more people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Millions of additional people in South Carolina will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week in Phase 1b.

"Getting a vaccine in South Carolina should be easy," Director of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said.

Davidson said the demand for vaccine appointments was slowing down in some areas of the state, making the agency ready to open up the shot to more people.

"There certainly has been some increase in vaccine supply," Davidson said. "And in vaccinating people in group 1a thus far, we’ve heard reports here and there from around the state, not everywhere, that indicate that vaccine appointments have not been filled, so this was the time to be able to do this.”

But the state health agency is encouraging those in phase 1a who haven’t received their shot to still make an appointment.

For this upcoming week, the state is expecting to receive 62,010 first doses of Pfizer, 48,800 of Moderna and for the first time 41,400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for a total of nearly 150,000 doses.

"For all those scheduled appointments, we do want to try to give those who haven’t had a chance to get 1a a chance to still do that," Davidson said. "We want to make sure we’re giving everyone the greatest chance to get it.”