Bowman host first-ever vaccine clinic

BOWMAN, S.C. — Bowman saw its first round of COVID-19 vaccines come to the town Monday since allocations began rolling out.

"Most of us are compelled here in the town," said Bowman resident Jeffard Johnson. "It's convenient to come here because it's a five-minute walk for people or less than that for others."

DHEC administered 70 Moderna vaccines out of the 200 they had allotted for residents. The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services coordinated with DHEC to finally bring vaccines to this rural part of South Carolina.

"We've been trying to spread the clinics around so they can don't have to drive a long distance to get there," said Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley.

The director of emergency services, says getting first-round vaccination clinics back into certain areas in the county depends on how many people get it when it's there.

"We've been vaccinating quite a bit in the county," said Staley. "We're seeing how the numbers are running every week to determine where we roll new first dose clinics too."