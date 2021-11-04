DHEC offering COVID vaccines in Bowman

Vaccines will be at the Bowmam Gym on April 12.

BOWMAN, S.C. — It's been a long time coming for residents living in rural areas of South Carolina struggling to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The town will hold a special event Monday to make sure people get the shot.

"If you did not have your vaccination, please come and get your shot here," expressed Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett.

This comes at an opportune time as town leaders have been trying to get allocations there for a while now.

"I think it was the fact DHEC was trying to get some other towns," said Mayor Bowman. "They had so many other obligations, and they finally got enough to bring it Bowman."

The Town of Bowman is offering the shot on Monday morning at the Bowman Gym. Several people say it makes it easier for them to stay in town.

"I rather do it this way, rather than having to worry about going somewhere else to get it," explained Bowman resident Roselena Lipscomb.

"They put me in line, and I said, I have to wait on all this," explained Bowman resident James David Weathers. "There was a bunch of people in their cars at the fairgrounds. I didn't have time to wait because it would be several hours, so I left."

You have to register on DHEC's website to get the vaccine. If you don't have internet access, you can still get an appointment by calling 1-866-365-8110. Catherine Williams says she is anxious to get the shot because she hasn't seen her nephew in a year.