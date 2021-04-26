Orangeburg County residents happy to get vaccinated

Fully vaccinated people share why the decided to get vaccinated.

NEESES, S.C. — Leland Smith from Neeses is planning life after COVID-19 now that he has received his second COVID-19 shot.

"One guy who I went to school with died from COVID," said Smith. "I'm almost 69, so I figured I should get vaccinated."

Smith says first on his list is finally letting people inside of his house. It's been more than a year since another person has stepped foot inside.

"Some people get a little offended by it, and I say that's the way it is," explained Smith. "If their feelings get hurt, I'm sorry, but I want to stay healthy."

Other residents and visitors came to the Neeses Seniors' Recreation Center, where the Family Health Care Centers Inc. provided 600 Moderna shots for first and second doses.

Joe Edmonds says he made the trip all the way from Wagener.

"I want to keep living and don't want to get sick," said Edmonds. "I come from a military background. My family was in the military, and we always got our vaccines or flu shot."

Edmonds says he's ready to host parties at his house again with loved ones.