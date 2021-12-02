COVID vaccines to be offered at Orangeburg County Fairgrounds February 19th

Only residents who live in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties can be vaccinated at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds, while supplies last.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Regional Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older with no appointment needed on February 19th.

Only residents who live in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties can be vaccinated at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds while supplies last.

Here are some things you need to know when you arrive:

Bring your ID.

Do not bring visitors unless you need physical assistance.

After receiving the 1st dose, you will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor any potential reaction.

The second dose will be scheduled at the fairgrounds in approximately three weeks.

This will be the second time residents can get vaccinated at the fairgrounds. RMC recently administered 270 shots the first time. If you're trying to get your shot earlier in those counties, DHEC's website shows seven vaccine locations. The CVS Pharmacy on Calhoun drive is accepting appointments starting today.

Health Care workers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties who meet the criteria in Phase 1A can request an appointment at the medical center by emailing their name, employer name, and job title at vaccine@regmed.com.