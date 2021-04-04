Walk-ins and same day vaccination appointments available in the Midlands

Walk-in clinics in Orangeburg and St. Matthews are happening on Monday and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has received an additional supply of Covid-19 vaccines and because of this some same day appointments are available through Prisma Health Vaccination sites.

Primsa Health vaccine appointments are now available through our MyChart appointment scheduling system.

Check MyChart account or call 833-2PRISMA to schedule. For more information, visit the website here.

The Family Health Centers, Incorporated will host Covid-19 walk-in vaccination sites to provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to previously vaccinated individuals, as well as first doses to individuals age 18 and older.

If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your Covid-19 vaccination record card and photo ID.

On Monday walk in vaccinations will be done from 8am-4pm at the John Ford Community Center at 304 Agnes Street in St. Matthews, SC.