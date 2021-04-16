Need a vaccine in Orangeburg? Here's where you can get one without an appointment

Family Health Centers in Orangeburg will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine April 19-23.

ORANGE, Va. — Family Health Centers in Orangeburg will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

According to the health centers, the vaccination sites will provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to those previously vaccinated, and first doses to individuals age 18 and older. Those receiving their second dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card and photo ID.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 through Friday, April 23, 2021. No appointments are necessary.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:

Monday, April 19, 2021

Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477

St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North, SC 29112

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059

Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Friday, April 23, 2021

Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477

St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North, SC 29112