Severe weather could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the southeast, DHEC says

According to the agency, delays are likely Wednesday and Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has notified vaccine providers that weather could once again cause delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the state.

This comes less than a week after severe weather almost delayed shipments into the state.

According to a tweet from DHEC Tuesday morning, winter weather in Memphis and Louisville could delay vaccine shipments coming to some southeastern states, including SC.

DHEC will send updates to providers and the public as more information becomes available. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 16, 2021

Most hospitals and vaccine providers receive vaccine shipments directly from the government, according to DHEC, and delays are out of their control.