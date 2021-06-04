Crowds flock to weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Orangeburg

The health center is also offering second-dose Moderna vaccines to those who received their first dose at a different location.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Patrise Mack was one of many Orangeburg County residents at the mass vaccination clinic at the Orangeburg City Gym early Tuesday morning.

"I was excited about the first one, but I was more motivated to get my second one because I want to see my family in Florida," expressed Mack.

Mack says she is ready to see family in her hometown of Miami now that she is fully vaccinated.

"My family wouldn't allow people to travel to see them unless we were fully vaccinated." explained Mack. "We still have to wait until August."

The Family Health Care Center Inc. has been hosting weekly vaccination clinics to ensure Orangeburg County residents don't miss out on getting the COVID-19 shot.

The health center is also offering second-dose Moderna vaccines to those who received their first dose at a different location.

"I had covid back in July," said Holly Hill resident Margaret Myers. "I thought it was a good idea for me to go ahead and get the covid shot."

"Now that I got my shot, I feel protected," said Santee resident Janet Abraham. "I can visit family now and get out of the house."