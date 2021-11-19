Here's where you can get a COVID-19 booster shot

Walgreens and CVS are some of the chains now offering boosters for all adults 18 and older.

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to everyone aged 18 or older. Health officials with the CDC took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek a booster shot, aiming to ward off a winter COVID-19 surge as Americans get ready for the holidays.

Before the change, booster eligibility varied by age, health, occupation and living situation.

Under the new rules, anyone 18 or older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their second dose. For those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait already was just two months. And people can mix-and-match boosters from any company.

So if you're newly eligible and want a booster dose, where can you get one? Here's a look at the national chains who've announced booster availability for all adults so far. Others may also be offering them but haven't announced it, so check with your local pharmacy.

CVS

CVS said nearly 10,000 CVS pharmacies will start offering COVID-19 boosters to all adults who are 18 and older starting Saturday, Nov. 20.

"We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose," the chain said in a Friday news release.

CVS said those who are eligible for a booster can schedule an appointment through the chain's website or app.

Walgreens

Walgreens said more than 9,000 locations will start offering boosters to newly eligible adults starting Nov. 20. The chain said those who are eligible can make an appointment through its website, its app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

“Expanding eligibility for booster doses provides yet another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at a time when many people are gathering for the holidays,” Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban said in a Friday news release.

Hyvee

An update to Hyvee's website cites the FDA and CDC's Nov. 19 decision and explains that all adults who are 18 and older are eligible for a booster dose once enough time has passed since their initial vaccine series. You can make an appointment for a booster dose on the chain's website.

Hyvee said if you need assistance scheduling a vaccination, you can also call 888-330-3307.