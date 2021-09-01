Where to get free COVID vaccines in South Carolina: Sept. 7-12, 2021

COVID vaccinations and tests are free to anyone age 12 and over in South Carolina. DHEC lists Midlands vaccination clinics and test sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In South Carolina, everyone age 12 and over is eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control maintains a list of where interested individuals and families can receive vaccines and/or testing for the coronavirus.

As of September 1, 2021, only 48.1 percent of eligible South Carolina residents have been completely vaccinated.

Most county health departments are open and can administer the vaccines. You will NOT pay deductibles, co-insurance or co-payments.

Currently, the Pfizer two-dose vaccine is approved for anyone age 12 and up while the two-dose Moderna and single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are approved for individuals age 18 and up.

Make your appointment for a DHEC clinic near you by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

TUESDAY, September 7, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Aiken Grand Apts., 115 Timmerman St., Warrenville

WEDNESDAY, September 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist-Ridgeway, 330 W. Third St., Ridgeway

THURSDAY, September 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 10560 Dunbarton Blvd, #5808, Barnwell

3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Lutheran Church, 638 Corinth Rd., Saluda

FRIDAY, September 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SATURDAY, September 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Olive Branch Baptist Church, 122 Oak St., Batesburg-Leesville

SUNDAY, September 12

12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 344 E. Main St. B, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Levi Chavous Center, 5335 Ridgeway St., Columbia

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. There are also many non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners. The latest testing information for non-DHEC clinics is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. The CDC currently recommends these individuals to get tested for COVID-19.