Vaccines best defense against more transmissible 'Delta' COVID variant, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As coronavirus cases taper off across South Carolina, a new cause for concern has emerged.

Four cases of the more easily spread 'Delta' COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the state.

The strain, first found in India, is now classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a variant of concern.

It was one of the topics of focus for Dr. Brannon Traxler with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a Wednesday update on the state's virus response.

"The delta variant also doubles the risk of hospitalizations and it’s due to an increase in the health complications that it causes," Traxler said.

One positive, she said, is the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be roughly 96 percent effective against hospitalization from the variant. She expects other brands could offer similar protection.

"As we learn more about Delta and the other variants that have emerged and are emerging, it becomes even more clear to us that vaccination is the number one way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves from illness and death," Traxler said.

With just roughly 40 percent of the state fully vaccinated, she's encouraging everyone who can to get the shot.