BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Florida instituted mandatory coronavirus checkpoints on highways around the state Sunday to track people coming from "hot zones" like New York. That didn't stop some motorists on Interstate 95 south in Georgia from entering the state. Many simply drove off the road and around barriers to avoid the checkpoint.

A viewer shared video with First Coast News saying she saw many cars, some with Florida tags and some out of state, skirt the barriers and avoided being checked.

UPDATE: Ramp from I-95 southbound to U.S. 17 closed due to coronavirus checkpoints

Long lines of traffic formed much of the day as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation stopped travelers from coronavirus "hot zones" to deliver a stern message: "Self isolate. We'll be watching."

Faythe Hall, who shared the video with First Coast News, wrote "Out of state and even some Floridians, people GOING AROUND barriers set up on 95 south in the grass to get at Hwy 17 to get into Florida and bypass the checkpoint. This is insane and I wasn't able to tape them all."

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 9 deaths, 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the First Coast

RELATED: Camden County implements mandatory curfew, traffic checkpoints

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: You've got the coronavirus, now what? Doctors say there is a simple treatment plan for most cases