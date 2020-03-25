COLUMBIA, S.C. — A long time staple of Columbia's Five Points is closing down for now.

The Village Idiot says they are already feeling the impact of social distancing and having to close their doors to sit down dining. That''s led the owner to shut down the location in Five Points, the one very familiar to generations of patrons in one of the most visible parts of the city.

The owner says he is moving the employees from Five Points to the other two Village Idiot locations. The Whaley Street & Forest Drive locations will remain open and are currently offering deliver and take out service.

Owner Brian Glynn says he made the decision to close the Five Points location so he can keep the other two open and prosperous.