COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is changing the days some offices are open in response to coronavirus concerns.

The new days of operation will begin on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Officials say "these reductions result from staffing limitations and the agency's commitment to enforcing social distancing recommendations."

"In these uncertain and rapidly changing times, the SCDMV remains committed to serving citizens throughout our state,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. "We will optimize employee manning to sustain five-day a week service at 44 of our branch offices. We will reduce the number of days we are open at some locations, but will ensure that every location remains open to customers at some point during the week. We are implementing this plan for the foreseeable future, but other reductions may be needed based on reduced employee availability."

The following branches will only be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice:

Kingstree

Chesterfield

Marion

Bishopville

Abbeville

Laurens

Edgefield

Barnwell

Batesburg

The following branches will only be open Tuesday and Thursday until further notice:

Lake City

Belton

Woodruff

Newberry

Ridgeland

McCormick

Bamberg

Saluda

St. Matthews

Manning

The following branch is open Monday and Friday until further notice:

Walterboro

The following branch is open Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice:

Hampton

The following branch will be open Thursday only until further notice:

Allendale

The following branches will continue to remain open Monday through Friday with normal business hours:

Anderson

Aiken

Beaufort

Bluffton

Bennettsville

Blythewood

Camden

Charleston - Orleans Road.

Charleston - Leeds Avenue

Charleston - Mount Pleasant

Chester

Columbia - O'Neil Court

Columbia - Shop Road

Conway

Darlington

Dillon

Florence

Fort Mill

Fountain Inn

Gaffney

Georgetown

Greenville - University Ridge Road

Greenville - Saluda Dam Road

Greer

Greenwood

Irmo

Ladson

Lancaster

Lexington

Moncks Corner

Myrtle Beach - Market Common

Myrtle Beach - 21st Avenue North

N. Myrtle Beach

N. Augusta

Orangeburg

Pickens

Rock Hill

Seneca

Spartanburg - Fairforest Road

Spartanburg - Southport Road

St. George

Sumter

Union

Winnsboro

All road tests have been suspended through at least April 3, 2020. However, the SCDMV continues to offer the pre-trip and basic skills portion of commercial driver's license (CDL) test. If customers take these portions of the CDL test during this time period, the test scores will be banked.