COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is changing the days some offices are open in response to coronavirus concerns.
The new days of operation will begin on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Officials say "these reductions result from staffing limitations and the agency's commitment to enforcing social distancing recommendations."
"In these uncertain and rapidly changing times, the SCDMV remains committed to serving citizens throughout our state,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. "We will optimize employee manning to sustain five-day a week service at 44 of our branch offices. We will reduce the number of days we are open at some locations, but will ensure that every location remains open to customers at some point during the week. We are implementing this plan for the foreseeable future, but other reductions may be needed based on reduced employee availability."
The following branches will only be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice:
- Kingstree
- Chesterfield
- Marion
- Bishopville
- Abbeville
- Laurens
- Edgefield
- Barnwell
- Batesburg
The following branches will only be open Tuesday and Thursday until further notice:
- Lake City
- Belton
- Woodruff
- Newberry
- Ridgeland
- McCormick
- Bamberg
- Saluda
- St. Matthews
- Manning
The following branch is open Monday and Friday until further notice:
- Walterboro
The following branch is open Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice:
- Hampton
The following branch will be open Thursday only until further notice:
- Allendale
The following branches will continue to remain open Monday through Friday with normal business hours:
- Anderson
- Aiken
- Beaufort
- Bluffton
- Bennettsville
- Blythewood
- Camden
- Charleston - Orleans Road.
- Charleston - Leeds Avenue
- Charleston - Mount Pleasant
- Chester
- Columbia - O'Neil Court
- Columbia - Shop Road
- Conway
- Darlington
- Dillon
- Florence
- Fort Mill
- Fountain Inn
- Gaffney
- Georgetown
- Greenville - University Ridge Road
- Greenville - Saluda Dam Road
- Greer
- Greenwood
- Irmo
- Ladson
- Lancaster
- Lexington
- Moncks Corner
- Myrtle Beach - Market Common
- Myrtle Beach - 21st Avenue North
- N. Myrtle Beach
- N. Augusta
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Rock Hill
- Seneca
- Spartanburg - Fairforest Road
- Spartanburg - Southport Road
- St. George
- Sumter
- Union
- Winnsboro
All road tests have been suspended through at least April 3, 2020. However, the SCDMV continues to offer the pre-trip and basic skills portion of commercial driver's license (CDL) test. If customers take these portions of the CDL test during this time period, the test scores will be banked.