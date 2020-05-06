COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Election Commission has a few things that voters need to keep in mind while participating in the state's primaries next week on June 9.

Because of the coronavirus, the voting process this year will be different, as the South Carolina State Election Commission has implemented changes to help protect the health of both voters and poll workers.

"We've done a lot to prepare, a lot going on with coronavirus and its impact on elections," said Chris Whitmire, the Director of Public Information for the commission. "We believe we're ready."

For the past few months, the commission has been encouraging people to vote absentee if they did not feel comfortable voting at polling locations due to COVID-19.

"It'll likely be somewhere around 180,000 and maybe even more people who ultimately vote absentee. No more than 60,000 ever voted in a statewide primary before," said Whitmire.

For those voting absentee through mail-in, the ballot must be received by the voter registration office by June 9, no later than 7 p.m., according to the commission. People can also personally deliver the ballot to their county voter registration office.

An authorized returnee is also able to return a voter's ballot, but they must fill out an authorized returnee form.

Voters can't return absentee ballots to their polling location. The commission said "You can NOT vote at your polling place without returning your unvoted ballot to your voter registration office and receiving a letter authorizing you to vote at the polls."

People will also be able to vote absentee in-person on Saturday and Monday at their county voter registration office.

The commission says they've been taking several steps to protect both voters and poll workers.

"Poll managers will be wearing masks and face shields and gloves. They're wearing personal protective equipment for the protection of voters and for the protection of their fellow managers."

Voters are asked to wear a mask but it is not required. Folks will also need to practice social distancing.

"They'll hand you your ballot card and a cotton swab. You'll go over to a ballot marking device and put your ballot card in and then, instead of touching the screen with your finger, use the cotton swab."

Poll workers will also be cleaning equipment on a regular basis.

Whitmire says they want to make sure you feel safe to come out and cast your ballot.

"We are taking steps to make polling places as safe as possible. Polling managers will be wearing personally protective equipment. They'll be cleaning surfaces. Hand sanitizer will be available. Sneeze guards will be in place. We'll have social distancing in place. We're asking voters to wear masks. We're doing the touchless voting. So we're doing all of these things to make polling places as safe as possible."

Some polling places may have been moved due to the coronavirus. You can find out if your location has been moved at scvotes.org.

