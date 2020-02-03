SAN DIEGO — Experts agree the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands and not touch your face.

But, keeping your hands away from your face is easier said than done. On average, most people touch their faces 25 times per hour, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When it comes to door knobs, tables and other surfaces around your home and work space, a recent study in the Journal of Hospital Infection concluded, "Human coronaviruses can remain infectious on inanimate surfaces at room temperature for up to 9 days."

The exact length of time the coronavirus can live varies greatly depending on the type of surface and ambient temperature.

The good news is, as that same study pointed out, the coronavirus can be killed in just one minute by using common household disinfectants on surfaces in your home.

Forget about wearing surgical masks. They work better on people who already have the virus by keeping droplets from spreading into the air during coughing or sneezing.

Instead, experts recommend washing your hands the right way.



“The number one thing is hand hygiene. I would highly recommend washing your hands or having a hand sanitizer and use it quite frequently,” said Dr. Alexis Vazquez, a pulmonologist in Jacksonville, Florida.

For hand washing to be effective, you have to use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you don't have clock nearby, sing the happy birthday song twice and you’ll be good.

It doesn't matter if you use warm or cold water. What does matter is how well you wash. You need to wash all the surfaces on your hands, including between your fingers and thumbs, as well as under your fingernails.

Try scratching the palms of your hands to get your fingernails clean.

Rinse your hands with water and dry them using a towel. If you want, use a paper towel on the bathroom doorknob to keep germs off your clean hands.

Repeat as necessary as you inevitably touch more surfaces throughout the day.



