Pandemic fallout continues as many families face mounting debt, experts say

One Midlands group providing utility and rent support says they’ve received thousands of applications in January and February alone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While much of the state has reopened, many are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across South Carolina.

Leaders at Wateree Community Action, Inc. (WCAI) know this struggle well.

They’ve been providing utility, rent, employment and other services throughout the pandemic and say they’ve received thousands of applications in January and February alone.

This comes just months after they had to pause service to new clients due to a surge of people in need.

They’ve since received additional funding.

According to program Chief Executive Officer Annette Tucker, they’ve seen all types of clients, from furloughed and laid-off workers to hourly employees recovering from mounting debt when their jobs stopped but the bills kept piling on.

“We are providing assistance with utility and rental, so we know from the applications that we give out every day that people are still out there and in the need of assistance,” Tucker said. “Their rents are behind. They’re trying to get back on track. They haven’t been called back to work. Of course, things are opening up, but it’s just not happening fast enough. So, families still need assistance and so we’ve been able to provide that here at Wateree Community Action.”

They’re located in Richland, Clarendon, Sumter, Kershaw and Lee counties.

Those in need can come by the offices listed below, visit them online or give them a call at (803) 807-9811 and press "0" for the operator.

Clarendon County

110 Breedin Street, Manning, SC 29102

Sumter County

17 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Kershaw County

711 Lafayette Ave, Camden, SC 29020

Lee County

613 Hwy 15 North, Bishopville, SC 29010

Richland County

1915 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Applications can be picked up at any one of these locations.

According to Tucker, WCAI has a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site at the Kershaw County location as well.