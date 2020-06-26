How to properly care for your cloth face mask

The City of Columbia's face mask ordinance goes into effect at 6 am on Friday, June 26th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you have a face mask? If not, there are local retailers both in Columbia and online who are selling cloth masks.

The City of Columbia's face mask ordinance will go into effect on Friday, June 26th at 6 am.

They are asking that people wear a face covering when visiting public buildings within the city limits.

A quick question and answer guide on the ordinance can be found here.

Stores like Rosewood Market and Mast General Store in Columbia are selling mask, even taking $1 donations for disposable masks for Harvest Hope.

Retailers like House of Hathor on North Main St. are also selling cloth masks.

Once you have a cloth mask, it's important to wash it daily.

You can also create a bleach solution with 1/3 cup bleach per gallon of room temperature water to disinfect your cloth mask.

If you are wearing a disposable surgical mask, it's important to throw them away at the end of the day. However, the CDC recommends that you not wear surgical or N95 masks to allow for more supplies for medical workers.