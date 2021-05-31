Memorial Day weekend gatherings may mean an increase in COVID cases

Health experts say it's possible following the long holiday weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Memorial Day weekend was a lot different than last years.

Many people took the opportunity to get together with friends and family at home or at the beach, last year that was only a distant wish for many with the pandemic putting the brakes on most gatherings.

This weekend, the first time since vaccinations have increased and cases decreased, that many put aside pandemic restrictions and kick started summer.

For local restaurant and bar owners, the holiday couldn't compare to last years. Patrons were able to be unmasked and no social distancing wasn't enforced as everything in the state has moved to 100% capacity.

But scientists say there is a chance we could see increased coronavirus case numbers following the long weekend.

Matt Jay, owner of Republic Biergarten & Kitchen says he's seen an increased number of visitors this weekend. "We're seeing some travelers that are coming through and stopping in Columbia," says Jay.

"Kinda saw some sense of normalcy coming back this weekend, a lot of diners and a lot of drinkers," he added.

In Irmo, at Craft and Draft, owner Kellan Monroe says foot traffic has been steady, "We've seen a good bit more traffic overall."

"Last Memorial Day weekend was our first doing outdoor dining and this year is kind of our first back fully seated at the restaurant... its nice to see a full house versus everybody trying to sit outside," said Monroe.

According to the CDC COVID Tracker, there were 12,663 new cases on Saturday May 29th, with 50.5% of Americans now partially vaccinated. According to DHEC In South Carolina, there were 116 new cases on the same day.

According to Dr. Melissa Nolan from USC, travelers are more likely to contract COVID from close family and friends than in a larger gatherings. She says, "I certainly don't think we're going to be where we were last year around the summer time travel but I would anticipate seeing heightened number of cases."

"The good things is were not seeing any evidence of community spread, meaning if you do go on vacation we are not seeing people get infected from grocery stores or restaurants. It really is with close loved ones or friends and family."