West Columbia extends mask ordinance for two more months

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia is extending the city's mask ordinance requiring face coverings until May.
The council passed the measure during a special called meeting Tuesday night. The extension lasts until May 1, 2020.
he ordinance requires face coverings be worn inside any foodservice establishment, retail establishment, hair salon, nail salon, barber shops, personal hygiene establishments, medical office and City Building including:
- Grocery stores;
- Pharmacies;
- Commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services to the public including sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; bars and taverns; all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use;
- Alcoholic beverage stores; and
- Laundromats.
All foodservice establishments and retail establishments within the City must require every employee to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public or other employees or where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed at all times.
Businesses, where masks are required, must place a “Notice” in a conspicuous place notifying the public of the requirement to wear a face covering.