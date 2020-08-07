West Columbia passes mask ordinance, but with opt-outs for some businesses

The measure passed late Tuesday night, after lengthy debate, executive session, and multiple amendments.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia City Council passed an ordinance for people to wear face masks when going to retail businesses and food services shops but would allow some businesses to opt out.

In terms of wording, the measure is similar to many others in other cities, asking people to wear masks at retail stores, businesses, and bars and restaurants. It allows exemptions for people who have medical conditions and children under 10.

However, the measure allows non-essential businesses to opt out, mandating the rule for essential businesses. Those essential businesses are grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices, and personal hygiene shops.

The ordinance will last 30 days.

The council's move came about three hours after its neighbor city, Cayce, passed a similar ordinance.

One-third of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lexington County have been diagnosed in the last two weeks said a doctor from Lexington Medical Center who spoke to council before the resolution was passed.

He said the rapid spike in hospitalizations is also very troubling. He said there have been more than 20 deaths in the county in the last three weeks, although he did say the mortality rate is not as high as initially feared.

What concerns him is that people who don't know they have the virus can spread it very easily. In his opinion, simply wearing a mask can greatly help keep others from getting the virus.

"The air in our mouths stays pretty close to our body with our masks on," he said.

He said there is no evidence that masks will reduce oxygen levels that would threaten most people's health.

He said this disease is not a normal respiratory illness and has other effects on the body, including blood vessels and cells. He said the longer a person is in the ICU or on a ventilator, the more likely will experience long-term problems.

Multiple jurisdictions throughout the state have passed ordinances including Columbia, Lexington County, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.