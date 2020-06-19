West Virginia counties tracing virus cases to Myrtle Beach

At least three West Virginia counties are reporting new coronavirus cases linked to travel to Myrtle Beach.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least three West Virginia counties are reporting new coronavirus cases linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and are asking residents to take safety precautions upon returning from the popular tourism destination.

Local officials on Thursday said trips to the South Carolina beach have been connected to at least 12 cases in Preston County, at least three in Kanawha County and at least five in Cabell County.