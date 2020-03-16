The US Department of Homeland Security recommends that in an emergency you store a two-week supply of food and water, but this may look different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tap water is fine to drink and even recommended as supermarkets run low on bottled water. If you prefer bottled, be mindful of others when stocking up on mass quantities.

Also, be sure to have a supply of any over-the-counter medications you usually take.

If you already have an emergency supply kit, great! And if not, this is a good time to put one together. Ready.gov reports you should have a gallon of water a day per person and per pet, which is to drink, cook, and clean with.

You also need non-perishable food (just in case) and a first aid kit including a thermometer so you can monitor your own health. Make sure you have enough food for your pet.

Having non-perishable foods doesn't mean you're forced to eat junk food. Nutritionists recommend you keep fruits and vegetables in the fridge and buy them while they're still green. Also, use your freezer for meat and other frozen items.

They recommend fruit and vegetables like carrots and celery stored in water, bell peppers, lettuce, and pea pods or buy bananas while they're still green, apples, citrus, unripe avocados, potatoes, and onions.

Also, make sure you're buying whole grains. Some recommendations for other food options include peanut butter, granola bars, nuts, and dried fruits.

As far as non-food items, make sure you have enough toiletries but don't overdo it!

