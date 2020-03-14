PORTLAND, Ore. — How many supplies do you really need during the coronavirus pandemic?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Homeland Security and the American Red Cross, we should all have a 14-day supply of groceries and other household goods. That’s a 14-day supply for each person in your household. Your emergency supply should look similar to an earthquake preparedness or disaster kit.

Here are their recommendations:

Dry goods that are easy to prepare: rice, pasta, beans and oats

Canned foods that have liquid: tomatoes, beans and tuna

Supplement with frozen foods

Comfort foods: chocolate and coffee (experts say these can help improve morale and mental health during quarantine)

At least a 30-day supply of prescription medications

Over the counter meds: pain relievers, antacids, cough and cold medicines, vitamins

First aid kit

Medical supplies: contacts, contact solution, hearing aid batteries

Household goods: soap, toilet paper, diapers, laundry detergent

Humidifier (recommended if you have coronavirus)

Experts say the coronavirus likely won’t affect your water supply, but if you live in an area with limited access to supplies, enough bottled water for 14 days is a good idea.

And lastly, don’t forget food and necessary items for your pets.

RELATED: Your coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Oregon and Washington