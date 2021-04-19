With take home COVID-19 tests now in stores, here’s what you should know

Some work in minutes. Others can take days for results. Here's what to know if you're considering buying a take-home COVID-19 test.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Getting a COVID-19 test is now easier than ever with take home tests becoming more readily available in stores.

So, how do they work and how much should we rely on them?

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease physician with Prisma Health, says several tests have been authorized by the FDA and work in different ways.

Versions like the Pixel by Labcorp allow users to test at home, before shipping the sample to the lab with results expected in a day or two.

Other versions are like Abbott’s BinaxNOW, where you don’t have to ship the sample off and results are available in about 15 minutes.

“Testing is important, and anything that closes gaps that are there,” Dr. Albrecht said. “These kinds of tests can play a role in this.”

Similar tests have been used in schools, nursing homes and workplaces, according to Abbott.

So, should we rely on them?

While there are many different take home tests, Dr. Albrecht said there are some things to consider for some versions.

“It’s not only that the test is slightly less sensitive … but it’s also technically at home,” Albrecht said. “When a husband is infected and the wife wants to try to rule out that she has infection, but everything in that kitchen where she’s doing this test is contaminated with her husband’s virus, she’ll be hard pressed to get a negative test result out of any of these, which our labs are designed to avoid that kind of contamination. Your kitchen probably is not.”

The best way to be sure of your result, he said, is to visit a provider or stop by one of the free sites happening around the state.

“If you live in an area where you can’t get easily tested, this may be an alternative,” Albrecht said. “It’s better to be tested than not to be tested.”