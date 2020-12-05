COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has begun mass testing for the coronavirus in South Carolina.

DHEC says drive- thru mobile testing clinics are beginning to pop-up throughout the state and are available for anyone who wants a test. Thee is no paperwork and you need not have symptoms to be tested.

The department has created a website which houses information and location specifics for the test.

RELATED: DHEC: 140 new virus cases, 15 new deaths in South Carolina

Once on the site South Carolinians can scroll through a list which will give them addresses, dates, and times of current and future testing sites.

Over 300 deaths and over 7,000 positive cases in the state.

"Number one it’s disease detection" says Dr. Linda Bell the state's epidemiologist, "we want to understand how this outbreak is occurring in South Carolina so that the surveillance data is important for planning about where the resources need to be and how effective we are in community prevention. But it’s also important at the individual level, that a person who is positive knows their status so they can isolate themselves from others until they are no longer infectious."

The screening and specimen collections are free for anyone and are part of the ongoing efforts to increase testing in undeserved and rural communities across the state.

There are nearly 35 test scheduled throughout the upstate, midlands and low country through the end of the month of May. To find more information on testing visit here.