COLUMBIA, S.C. — As restrictions on travel, businesses and entertainment are being loosened across the state of South Carolina, we have compiled a list of what is open, closed, or still under limitations.

WHAT'S OPEN NOW

Retail businesses are now allowed to open, following occupancy guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of South Carolina beaches have reopened after Gov. McMaster lifted his order that closed them. For example: in Myrtle Beach, public beach access is open with social distancing requirements in effect. Crowds larger than 3 people are not allowed and 6 feet between groups is required. Kiawah Island is set to let the short-term moratorium on beach rentals expire and open up the beaches Friday, May 15.

Restaurants are allowed to have limited indoor dining. According to guidelines from the AccelerateSC Response team -- that includes input from the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association and DHEC -- there will be fewer seating options available as social distancing protocols are met, more sanitation and cleaning, and employees' health will be monitored.

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Businesses classified as providing entertainment are still closed. These businesses include theaters, museums, amusement parks and bowling alleys.

All K-12 schools in South Carolina remain closed through the end of the school year.

WHAT WILL BE OPENING SOON

Starting Monday, May, 18, a number of close contact businesses will be able to open again. They include barbers, hair and nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, gyms, and swimming pools.

The businesses must adhere to safety guidelines, including sanitization and social distancing requirements.

WHAT ABOUT PARKS & REC?

South Carolina State Parks are open, with restrictions. State Park management will follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and allow greenspaces and hiking trails to open to certain capacities. Cabin and camping reservations are being taken and State Park retail stores and spaces are allowed to reopen Friday, May 15.

In Richland and Lexington counties, greenspaces are open but group facilities and playground areas remain closed.

City of Columbia parks and Congaree National Park remain closed until further notice.

AND THOSE CURFEWS...

At the beginning of the pandemic, some local governments established restrictions.

In Columbia, the citywide curfew that began April 10 restricting travel and gatherings from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. is still in effect. It us set to last 60 days or until it is rescinded. Only persons traveling to and from work -- or for healthcare -- are the exceptions to the curfew.

Similar curfews in Sumter and Cayce have been lifted.

