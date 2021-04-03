When will University of South Carolina return to 'normal'?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, March 4, the University of Georgia administration announced the school will return to "normal operations" beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.
"Normal operations" include full capacity in-person learning, full capacity dormitory living and full dining services.
WLTX staff reached out to the University of South Carolina to see if any decision has been made for the upcoming semester in Columbia.
USC spokesperson Jeff Stensland said the school will be announcing its decision early next week. But he added that the school's provost said recently a return to full, face-to-face instruction is expected.
Since the beginning of the Spring 2021 semester, USC has required all students, faculty and staff returning to campus to undergo periodic COVID-19 testing and has maintained a COVID-19 dashboard tracking data related to the coronavirus pandemic on campus.