When will University of South Carolina return to 'normal'?

University of Georgia announced full in-person learning experience for Fall 2021, will UofSC be far behind?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, March 4, the University of Georgia administration announced the school will return to "normal operations" beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.

"Normal operations" include full capacity in-person learning, full capacity dormitory living and full dining services.

WLTX staff reached out to the University of South Carolina to see if any decision has been made for the upcoming semester in Columbia.