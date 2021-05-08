COVID-19 vaccines and testing is FREE

Most places do not require appointments for testing or vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, August 6, South Carolina health officials reported 3,236 cases of COVID-19 in the state -- the first time since February 12 that the state has recorded more than 3,000 new cases in a single day.

Because of the increase in cases, Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center are once again restricting visitation and adding safety protocols within their hospital and care systems.

Doctors have said that the Delta variant of the virus is fueling the increase in cases as this new strain is easier to spread. Medical professionals -- and even South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster -- are urging people to get vaccinated as the best way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The J&J vaccine is a single dose shot, safe for those 18 and up; the Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine requiring a second shot within 21 days and is safe for ages 12 and older; the Moderna is also a two-dose vaccine, requiring a second shot within 28 days and is safe for those age 18 and up. For those choosing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, make sure you schedule your second dose at the time you receive your first shot.

Health Force LLC will be offering free COVID-10 testing and vaccinations 8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. through Thursday, August 12, at COMET Central, 1727 Sumter St. in Columbia. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free vaccines can be found at most local pharmacies -- CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Publix and Sam's Club locations included -- and you cannot be turned away for lack of insurance. Check DHEC's Vaccine Locator for a site near you.