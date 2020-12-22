Where to get COVID-19 testing in the Midlands Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Health experts say it's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a week of celebration with family and friends, you may want to have yourself and vulnerable family members tested for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.

COVID-19 testing in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to 'be positive you're negative' by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Monday, December 28

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Tuesday, December 29

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr. C, Richburg

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Wednesday, December 30

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Thursday, December 31

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

Saturday, January 2

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Catawba Indian Nation Longhouse, 996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC. Adams AME Church, 409 Longtown Rd., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Sunday, January 3

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

11 a.m. - 7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Monday, December 28

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Ward St., Lugoff (Kershaw County)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Sea Coast Church, 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

9 a.m. - 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

Tuesday, December 29

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd. S-28-194, Camden

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Sea Coast Church, 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. - 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy, 70 Nicholson Rd., Trenton (Edgefield County)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

Wednesday, December 30

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

12 p.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Family Healthcare North Saluda, 595 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Sea Coast Church, 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. - 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

Thursday, December 31

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Sea Coast Church, 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. - 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

Saturday, January 2

9 a.m. - 11 a.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Sea Coast Church, 631 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

Sunday, January 3