Where to get free COVID-19 testing and vaccines Jan. 24-30

DHEC is providing safe, free vaccine clinics and testing sites at county health departments and select locations throughout the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released its list of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites throughout the Midlands for the week of January 24-30, 2022.

Most sites are at county health clinics and select sites in Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties. For the most up-to-date information about vaccine sites, go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator; and for testing sites, go to scdhec.gov/findatest.

Vaccination Update

DHEC supports the CDC's recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

Booster shots are now available and are encouraged. Learn more about who should get a booster and when.

A completed vaccination series is highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

MONDAY, January 24

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

TUESDAY, January 25

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

1 p.m.-5 p.m., Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Soloman Way, Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Generations of Monetta, 77 Cato Rd., Monetta, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available

WEDNESDAY, January 26

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

THURSDAY, January 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

1 p.m.-5 p.m., Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

FRIDAY, January 28

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Town of Heath Springs, 103 Duncan St., Heath Springs, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available

SATURDAY, January 9

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Montessori School, 411 S. Maple St., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adams NE AME, 409 Longtown Rd., Columbia, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.