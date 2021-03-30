Where to get free COVID-19 testing in the Midlands March 30 - April 4

It is important to get tested routinely to help track and stop the spread of coronavirus. DHEC provides free testing sites throughout the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although a lot of recent news about the coronavirus has been focused on the COVID-19 vaccines and their availability, it is important to remember that as community activities begin to resume that testing remains an important factor in stopping the spread of the virus.

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends that residents get tested routinely as they venture back into the public. While COVID-19 doses are being administered as quickly as possible, the amount of vaccine is currently limited in South Carolina and across the country. Until enough people are vaccinated, testing remains a critical fight in our fight against COVID-19 as well as wearing face masks and physical distancing.

COVID-19 testing in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

TUESDAY, March 30

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 74 4th St., York

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, 2221 Devine Street, Columbia

WEDNESDAY, March 31

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

THURSDAY, April 1

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

FRIDAY, April 2

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Dixiana Baptist Church, 3516 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 74 4th St., York

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

TUESDAY, March 30

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Rd. North Augusta

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by TourHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

WEDNESDAY, March 31

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Universal Outreach Church, 220 N. Royal Tower Dr., Irmo

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Rd. North Augusta

8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm, sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

THURSDAY, April 1

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

10 a.m.- 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Hwy., Saluda

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Rd. North Augusta

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm, sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

FRIDAY, April 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Rd. North Augusta

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Gail Reyes Senior Center, 11403 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

7 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

SATURDAY, April 3

10 a.m. – 11 a.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Gail Reyes Senior Center, 11403 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by TourHealth, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

7 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

SUNDAY, April 4